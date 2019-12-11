YKP’nin de gözlemci üyesi olduğu Avrupa Sol Partisi’nin 13-15 Aralık tarihleri arasında Malaga yakınındaki İspanya şehri Benalmádena 6. Kongresi yapılıyor. YKP Genel Sekreteri Murat Kanatlı YKP adına kongreye katılacak…

Avrupa’nın çeşitli yerlerinden 400’ün üzerinde delegenin katılacağı Avrupa Sol Parti 6. Kongresi 13 Aralık Cuma günü akşamüzeri başlayacak ve 15 Aralık, Pazar günü sona erecek. Ana sloganı “Reset Europe, Go Left” (Avrupa’yı resetleyelim, Sola gidelim) olan kongrede gelecek üç yılın yol haritasını da içeren eylem, değerlendirme ve politik dokümanlar karara bağlanacak, birçok konuda önemli kongre kararları alınacak, yeni üye, gözlemci ve partner üyeliklerin onanmasına ve yeni başkan ve Sekretaryaya karar verilecek…

Kongre öncesi son hazırlık ve dökümanların son halini değerlendirmek için Yürütme Kurulu toplantıları da gerçekleşecek…

Kongreye YKP, BKP, AKEL ortak Kıbrıs sorunu ile ilgili bir de karar önerisi sundu, Kongrenin onayına haftasonu sunulacak…

YKP Genel Sekreteri Murat Kanatlı, 12 Aralık’ta adadan ayrılacak ve 16 Aralık’ta adaya dönecek…

Avrupa Sol Partisi’nin konuya dair yaptığı açıklaması:

Reset Europe: Go left – In December the Congress of the European Left

The party chooses Spain for the event, that will take place in Benalmádena (Málaga) between 13 and 15 December.

The Party of the European Left (PEL) will hold its sixth congress in the Spanish town of Benalmádena, near Málaga. The event will take place between 13 and 15 December and bring together over 400 delegates representing 25 political parties from more than twenty European countries.

The congress will coincide with the investiture of the new Spanish government, in which United Podemos will form part. Izquierda Unida, one of the principal forces behind the Spanish left alliance, is a founding member of the PEL. This timing also provides an opportunity to celebrate a major victory for the Left in Spain and in Europe.

The gathering is organized around the slogan ‘Reset Europe, Go Left’, underlining the motivation to relaunch an alternative program for Europe. A green transition, genuine equality and international solidarity will be central to the organization’s vision over the next three years.

Izquierda Unida and the Spanish Communist Party will host the conference, which will be attended by the leaders of a wide range of left-wing political parties from across Europe.

Parties represented will include SYRIZA, Greece, Die Linke, Germany, Refondazione Comunista, Italy, and Bloco de Esquerda, Portugal, as well as the communist parties of Austria, Finland, France and Moldova, and left parties and alliances from Belarus, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Luxemburg, Czechia, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Turkey and Hungary.

The Party of the European Left was founded in 2004 in Rome. Since the founding congress, the pan-European grouping has held five congresses in Athens (2005), Prague (2007), Paris (2010), Madrid (2013) and Berlin (2016), where it elected its current president, Gregor Gysi, from Die Linke.

— IS–

