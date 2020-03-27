In Full Sunlight by James Tissot, garden in London with artists’ companions

Yeni Kıbrıs Partisi

YKP'nin açıklamaları

Maraş’ta provokasyona hayır!

YKP - 0
YKP, BKP, KTÖS, KTOEÖS, Basın-Sen, DEV-İŞ, Mağusa İnisiyatifi, Sol Hareket,  Hayata Dokun Hareketi açıklama yaparak “tüm demokrasi ve barış güçlerini 15 Şubat Cumartesi saat...
manşet

YKP, ortak yurdun yeniden birleşmesi için ortak mücadele çağrısı yaptı

YKP - 0
Yeni Kıbrıs Partisi, bugün, 12 Şubat, Çarşamba günü sabah saat 10:00’de YKP Genel Merkezi’nde Kıbrıs’taki ve Doğu Akdeniz’deki gelişmelere bağlı TC’nin tavırları, Kırımlaştırılma, Hataylaştırılma,...
YKP'nin açıklamaları

2020 Asgari ücreti ne oldu?

YKP - 0
YKP Genel Sekreteri Murat Kanatlı, döviz krizi ile alım gücünün eridiği, iğneden ipliğe her şeye zam yapıldığı koşullarda 2020 için asgari ücretin hâlâ belirlenmemiş...
YKP'nin açıklamaları

Savaş hazırlıklarına hayır, barış için mücadele zamanı

YKP - 0
YKP Genel Sekreteri Murat Kanatlı, Akdeniz’deki son gelişmeleri değerlendirdi, “barış için mücadele zamanı” dedi. Açıklama şöyle: Doğu Akdeniz’de bir süredir gerginlik sürekli olarak artmaktadır. Savaş...
Avrupa Sol Partisi

YKP’nin de katıldığı, Avrupa Sol Partisi 6. Kongresi gerçekleşti

YKP - 0
YKP’nin de gözlemci üyesi olduğu Avrupa Sol Partisi’nin 13-15 Aralık tarihleri arasında Malaga yakınındaki İspanya şehri Benalmádena’da 6. Kongresi yapıldı. YKP Genel Sekreteri Murat...
Yaklaşımlar

Korona virüsün felaketinin ekonomik ve politik etkileri – Halil Paşa

Halil Paşa YKP - 0
ÇÖZÜM VE BARIŞ KARŞITLARI KAZANDI Koronavirüs felaketinin dünyada ve adamızda hızla yayılarak derinleştiği bu günlerde daha kötü sonuçlara hazırlıklı olmamız gerektiği ortaya çıkıyor. Böyle bir...
Korona virüs kafalarımızı karıştırdı – Alpay Durduran

Alpay Durduran YKP - 0
İnsanlık yeniden derin sorunları tartışmaya açtı. Bazıları konunun temeline girdi. Sol politikalar hızlı zenginleşme yarışında kapitalist politikalara yenilmiş dedi idi ya şimdi o yarışı...
Coronadan önce Coronadan sonra ve kktc – Rasıh Keskiner

Rasıh Keskiner YKP - 0
Coronadan önce bazıları için ne güzeldi dünya.. Ne güzeldi yaşamak. Neoliberalizmin kendilerine sağladığı imkanlarla bir eli yağda bir eli balda doymadan yaşamak. Emekçilerin emeklerini...
Öğrencilere olanların düşündürdükleri – Alpay Durduran

Alpay Durduran YKP - 0
Küçük ülkemizde önce denize nazır diploma hazır üniversiteleri kuruldu şikâyetleri duyuldu ama daha öncesinde benim meclisteki konuşmalarda DAÜ’nün kurulması için yüksek teknoloji okulunun adının...
Kapitalizmden çevreye – Ulus Irkad

Ulus Irkad YKP - 0
Kapitalist sistemin aşırı tüketime dayalı sanayi sistemine getirdiği değişim elbette iklimsel değişimleri de getirdi. Tüketime dayalı üretimden dolayı atmosfere bırakılan zehirli gazlar atmosferi etkiledi....
